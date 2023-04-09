Paddlefish Tags Online
North Dakota’s paddlefish snagging season opens May 1, and snaggers should note the sale and distribution of paddlefish tags are similar to last year.
Paddlefish tags are available for purchase online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov, at license vendors, and during normal business hours at Game and Fish Department offices in Bismarck, Dickinson, Jamestown, Devils Lake, Lonetree (Harvey) and Williston.
Snaggers buying tags online or at a vendor should plan accordingly and allow for a few days delivery as tags are distributed through the mail.
