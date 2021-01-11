The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will once again track hunting and fishing issues during the 2021 legislative session.
Interested outdoor enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
A brief description of each bill will be included. To view the bill in its entirety, visit https://gf.nd.gov/legislation and follow the linked bill by number.
