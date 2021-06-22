The North Dakota Game and Fish will be holding a Hunter Education in-person class at the Connect Church in Valley City on July 12th, 13th, 16th, 19th, & 20th from 6-9:30 p.m. Must attend all days to pass. If you do not attend, you may lose the opportunity to enroll for a year. There are only 48 open seats, instructors encourage participants register early to insure placement.
