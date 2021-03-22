North Dakota anglers, trappers and hunters are reminded that new licenses for the 2020-21 season are required beginning April 1.
Licenses can be purchased online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Once the license is processed, hunters and anglers will have the option to print a hard copy and/or download the license to a smart phone or mobile device.
