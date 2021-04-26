A total of 58,146 North Dakota deer hunters took approximately 39,322 deer during the 2020 deer gun hunting season, according to a post-season survey conducted by the state Game and Fish Department.
Game and Fish made available 68,650 deer gun licenses last year. Overall hunter success was 68%, with each hunter spending an average of 4.8 days in the field.
Hunter success for antlered white-tailed deer was 67%, and antlerless whitetail was 63%.
Mule deer buck success was 81%, and antlerless mule deer was 83%.
Read the full story in your Monday, April 26th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.