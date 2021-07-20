Earlier this summer, four more people became part of North Dakota sports history when they were inducted into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. Jeff Boschee, Whitney Carlson Bruins, Doug Beaudoin and Mike Peluso were the 2020 inductees, plaques placed in their honor at the display at the Jamestown Civic Center in honor of their athletic achievements and contributions to sports in the state.
While all of them are North Dakota natives, one inductee has a closer-to-home connection than the others. Jeff Boschee, a Valley City native, grew up and went to school here. That’s where his incredible basketball career began.
As a Hi-Liner, Boschee had an exceptional basketball career, tallying 1,994 career points and setting school records for career 3-pointers and assists. The number of steals and forced turnovers he racked up during his time as a Hi-Liner also set all-time program records, and he remains in the top 5 for career free-throw percentages (82.4%).
