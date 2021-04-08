Softball coaches statewide, in conjunction with North Dakota Softball All Stars, proudly announce the 2021 preseason poll.
The last two sanctioned high school softball games in North Dakota took place on the last day of the 2019 season. West Fargo won the Class A state title over Bismarck, while Central Cass won the Class B title over Kindred.
The pandemic eliminated the sanctioned 2020 high school season. The 2021 high school season will start with the 2019 state champions on top of the coaches polls.
