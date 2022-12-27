Bismarck, ND – On January 1, 2023, three North Dakota state parks will be joining other state parks from Maine to California in hosting First Day Hikes. The three locations in North Dakota include Cross Ranch, Fort Stevenson and Fort Abraham Lincoln state parks.
The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department encourages everyone to kick the new year off in a healthy way by finding a First Day Hike event near you.
Depending upon snow conditions, event opportunities may include hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, fat tire biking or kick sledding. Full event details can be found on state park Facebook pages or online at parkrec.nd.gov/events.
Outdoor enthusiasts looking for additional activities to do throughout 2023 should consider participating in the 12 Month – 12 Hikes Challenge, which also kicks off on January 1, 2023. Participants are challenged to hike one North
Dakota state park trail each month and those who complete 12 hikes by the end of 2023 will earn a commemorative 12 Months-12 Hikes patch. This year’s challenge includes an exciting change with additional bonus trails as we have partnered with the Bismarck,Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and Williston park districts to each host a bonus trail. The challenge features an easy check-in process and registration is open to all ages. Registration is now open online at parkrec.nd.gov/challenges where you can also find official rules and the list of qualifying trails.
“We are always eager to provide opportunities for year-round outdoor recreation,” said Cody Schulz, North Dakota Parks & Recreation Director. “The hiking challenges provide a great way to for all ages to get active while connecting them to the incredible trails within our parks, and including trails from our city partners this year is a wonderful addition.”