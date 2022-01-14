The current status of winter fishing is better appreciated and understood with a look back at where we were when the ice retreated last spring.
“At that time, we had roughly 430 lakes in North Dakota and as we go into the new ice fishing season, we still have about 430 lakes, which is kind of hard to comprehend given how hot and dry it was last summer,” said Greg Power, North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries chief.
The focus of North Dakota ice anglers no matter the winter is typically walleye, yellow perch and northern pike.
Read the full story in your Jan. 14-16, 2022 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.