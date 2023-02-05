Hunter Ed 0205 photo

If you’ve ever wondered why a hunter education class isn’t offered in your town or why the dates and times weren’t to your preference, the answer and fix are straightforward.

 First, all hunter education classes in North Dakota are taught by volunteer instructors. These volunteers likely spend their time during the spring and summer fishing, camping or enjoying other activities. During winter into early spring, volunteer instructors traditionally teach most of the classes. 

