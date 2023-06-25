ANS
Salwey 2019

 Since 1993 when the wet cycle began, the growing and maintaining aquatic habitat has been … natural. If you are under the age of, say, 35 or 40, you’ve never known the impacts of lower water issues. Sure, we’ve had a few short-term drought interruptions during the wet cycle, but anyone who remembers the late 1980s and early 1990s will attest to the stark realities of a drought over years compared to months.

This wet cycle helped maintain and grow the number of managed fisheries from under 200 to around 450. But the recent winterkill was a stark reminder how even with strong water levels a long winter with snow and ice can also result in significant fish loss.

