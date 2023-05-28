SeaDoo Drivers On Lake

National statistics show failure to wear a PFD (Portable Floating Device) is the main reason people lose their lives in water recreation accidents. Photo submitted by NDGF

What’s the key to a memorable fishing, camping or boating trip? Before you finish your thought, I’d like to suggest that safety should top the list. Period. No discussion. If it isn't, let's make it.

My argument is if you don’t have a safe fishing, boating or outdoor outing, it doesn’t matter how many hours you spend on the pontoon enjoying the sun or if you bring home a limit of eater-sized walleye to fry up.

Recommended for you