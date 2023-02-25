ND Outdoors - Winter Geese Plane View

Some choose to tough out the winter. NDGF Photo

 Ty Stockton

The early arrival of winter likely had many North Dakota snowbirds questioning if they should have left before Thanksgiving. The following wave of snow and cold through Christmas and New Year’s may have sealed the deal for some of not returning until well after Easter.

As much as a cold, snowy and dark season can frustrate me, I still don’t see myself heading south for winter and I’m not alone. I’ll admit, that like a lot of people, I was hoping the beautiful October weather would carry into November and December, but that proved wishful thinking.

