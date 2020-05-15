You may have heard the term “R3” associated with the future of hunting and fishing, not just in North Dakota, but across the country.
It stands for “Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation,” and represents a conscious effort to bring new people into the fishing and hunting world, get past participants to return, and hold their attention when they get there.
In North Dakota, hunter education plays a major role in that effort. In any given year several hundred volunteers teach classes that will certify around 4,000 kids and adults. While the primary focus of these classes is firearms safety, the curriculum also includes content on wildlife management, ethics and other hunting information that better prepares students for enjoying their pursuits.
One of those pursuits is deer hunting, and most hunter education classes annually are held prior to early June so new hunters are certified so they can apply for a deer gun season license.
