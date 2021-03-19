One of the nationwide hunting and fishing agency priorities is referred to as R3. Recruiting new participants; retaining the current; and reactivating past hunters and anglers who have fallen away from outdoor recreation.
Cayla Bendel is the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s R3 coordinator. She joins a growing list of conservation agency individuals spearheading R3 around the country.
“I’m a born and raised Minnesota ‘blue-plater,’ and from ‘the cities’ at that. My greatest childhood memories were those spent on Dad’s Alumacraft, tucked away in a quiet bay on a lake near Brainerd, Minn., paddling the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and spending nights around the fire with family and friends. Today, I proudly call North Dakota home,” Bendel said.
One of the most important elements of hunting and fishing is the role users play in paying the bills. The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937 – known as the Pittman-Robertson Act – placed an 11% excise tax on firearms and ammunition and allocated those funds to wildlife habitat restoration, improvements and research. The act was shortly followed by funding for fisheries with the Dingell-Johnson Act.
