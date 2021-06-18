One of the most widely discussed topics and legislative issues is commonly referred to as “electronic posting.” In short, the 2021 state legislature passed a bill to allow electronic posting of private land, giving landowners another option for posting private property.
This system is currently available to enroll lands, with the law going into effect Aug. 1, 2021.
In addition to the current posting laws allowing landowners to post lands with physical signs or leave lands unposted, electronic posting will add the option to digitally post land. The digital posting system will interface with county tax parcel information.
Those interested in posting electronically for the 2021-22 hunting season can do so by logging into their account at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. New accounts can be created as well. The deadline for landowners to digitally post land is July 15.
Relevant Dates
Current – Electronic posting enrollment open.
July, 15, 2021 – Deadline for landowners to digitally post land.
Aug. 1, 2021 – Electronic posting laws go into effect.
