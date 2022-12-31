Doug Leier -- Wildlife eating in winter

I quit blaming Mother Nature years ago for nasty weather and started pointing the finger at Old Man Winter. Not that it mattered but it seemed fair, even though we have no control over the weather.

 For man and beast on the prairie, a winter that starts late and ends early with a few drifts of life-bearing moisture and short cold snaps mixed in is about as much as we can ask for. Anyone who’s grown up around here knows we adjust to the cold and the snow. From warming up the truck a little, to making sure a shovel and winter survival gear are packed for every trip.

Recommended for you