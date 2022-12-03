Doug Leier - Lake photo
Ashley Peterson

I was at the meat locker and struck up a conversation about deer coming in and reports from this fall's fortunate who drew and filled deer tags in North Dakota. Just like a nasty cold front bucking in from the northwest, the conversation shifted to pheasants and how the 2022 spring snow and summer rains helped pull the farmers and ranchers out of a drought and put better crops in the bin and, in this case, wild game in the freezer and locker plant.

The underlying theme is weather and habitat.

