ND outdoors - Spring turkey

While the appearance of an American robin, emergence of a crocus or the first pitch at spring training might signal to some that spring has arrive, the real spring season opens April 8 with the turkey season and continues through May 14.

 This year 7,142 spring turkey tags were available, just 235 fewer than last year with 22 units having more licenses available, eight with fewer and 11 remaining the same. Of note, unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties remains closed.

