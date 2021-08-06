Hints of North Dakota’s fall duck and pheasant populations were revealed in spring.
For starters, the pheasant population index was about the same as last year, according to the state Game and Fish Department’s 2021 spring crowing count survey.
Pheasant crowing counts are conducted each spring throughout North Dakota. Observers drive specified 20-mile routes, stopping at predetermined intervals, and counting the number of pheasant roosters heard crowing over a 2-minute period.
The number of pheasant crows heard are compared to previous years’ data, providing a trend summary. Not a census but an index to compare to last year.
R.J. Gross, upland game management biologist, said the number of roosters heard crowing in spring was up about 3% statewide.
“The statewide number might be a bit misleading since we are notably down in the southwest, while most of the state benefitted from good reproduction in 2020 and a mild winter,” Gross said.
