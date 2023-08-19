NDGF - Goose Season

The early Canada goose season is a regional effort to help reduce resident Canada goose numbers in North Dakota. NDGF photo

High school fall sports practices are underway, school has either started or will begin soon. Like it or not, it’s hunting season. The good news is the fishing season in North Dakota never closes so hunters who lament the loss of the true summer can choose not to take part in the early Canada goose hunt.

 For farmers and landowners, hunting of Canada geese in August and early September is intended to reduce local Canada goose numbers, which remain high. For hunters it’s an additional hunting opportunity to increase pressure and reduce the locally breeding Canada geese.

Recommended for you