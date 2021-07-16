After nearly 40 years with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the last 15 years serving as director, Terry Steinwand has decided to retire at the end of July.
Terry on his career path to becoming Director.
I started out as a Garrison Diversion fisheries biologist. I managed the canal lakes and a few other lakes around central North Dakota. Primarily worked in biota transfer issues. In 1990, the chief of fisheries job came open. I applied for that and was fortunate enough to have the title for 15 years. When the director's position came open after Dean Hildebrand retired, I was actually asked to apply for it by the governor's office and I applied for it and was appointed.
