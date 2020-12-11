Have you ever tried darkhouse spearfishing in North Dakota? If not, there’s a first time for everything? As we’ve seen since last March when the pandemic began cancelling, rescheduling and turning much of the world upside down, interest and participation in recreating outdoors has been on the rise.
Recently, Greg Power, Game and Fish Department fisheries division chief, shared some insight from last year's spearing survey that showed 27% did so for the first time in winter 2019-20. While there used to be an opening date to signal the start of the darkhouse spearfishing season, that’s no longer the case. You can start spearing whenever you can find safe ice on which to set up a darkhouse.
