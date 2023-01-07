The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will track hunting and fishing issues during the 2023 legislative session.
Outdoor enthusiasts can follow proposed outdoors-related bills by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The webpage will be updated daily as legislation is introduced and bills progress through the session.
Adjusts the annual Class A/B wholesale bait and dog training fees for an out-of-state guard member. In addition, an out-of-state guard member would be exempt from contributing the $40 fee of a statewide nonresident waterfowl license toward the PLOTS program. Defines out of state guard member as an individual who is a current of former member of the North Dakota national guard who resides in the United States outside the geographical boundaries of this state.
The Game and Fish Department would not be allowed to issue rules, adopt a policy or practice prohibiting the baiting of deer for lawful hunting.
The 2023-25 legislative starting base level appropriation to the Game and Fish Department for the biennium beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2025 is $89,581,634. The Governor’s recommendation is $110,754,601.
Requires a political subdivision to notify the Game and Fish director, among others, before engaging in meetings with federal agencies to have any water body in the state designated a wild, scenic or recreational river under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.