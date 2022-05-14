Boat owners should take note of a new U.S. Coast Guard fire protection regulation that took effect April 20.
Recreational boats with a disposable (non-rechargeable) fire extinguisher with a manufacture stamped date on the bottle that is older than 12 years are considered expired and must be removed from service. Fire extinguishers with a label stamped “Marine Type – USCG Approved” are considered up-to-date, and extinguishers without a date or marine label are most likely older than 2007 and must be replaced.
The following recreational boats are required to carry marine fire extinguishers:
•Boats with permanently installed fuel tanks.
•Spaces that are capable of trapping fumes, such as:
- Closed compartments, such as under seats
- Double bottoms not sealed to the hull or not completely filled with flotation material
- Closed living space
- Closed stowage compartment where combustible or flammable materials are stowed.
