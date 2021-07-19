The North Dakota Game and Fish Department reminds bow hunters to plan accordingly and allow for time to receive their bow tag in the mail as hunters will not receive their tag immediately after purchase.
Bow licenses can still be purchased at license vendors, but this year the tag will arrive by postal mail, not over the counter while the customer waits. This applies while purchasing a bow license at a license vendor, or at the Game and Fish Department’s main office in Bismarck.
The bow tag will be mailed the next business day after the bow license is purchased. All archery hunters must have the bow tag in their possession before hunting.
Bow licenses can also be purchased online by visiting My Account at the Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.