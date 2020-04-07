The North Dakota American Legion’s Department Executive Committee (DEC) announced several cancelations for programs that would typically begin in the next couple of months.
“It’s with great disappointment that we announce that, for the health and safety of our communities, we must cancel North Dakota Boys State, North Dakota American Legion Baseball and the North Dakota American Legion Annual Convention for this year,” said Glenn Wahus, North Dakota American Legion DEC chairman.
North Dakota Boys State, which was scheduled for June 7-12 in Wahpeton, has helped young men develop leadership skills since 1938. North Dakota American Legion Baseball began in 1925. Last year, 65 teams took part, and Fargo’s Post 2 advanced to the Legion Baseball National Championship games in Shelby, N.C. The annual convention, which was scheduled for June 26-28 in Minot, includes department re-elections and programming for the North Dakota American Legion’s roughly 12,000 members.
“We take pride in providing these events as part of our focus on Americanism and Children and Youth, two of four pillars of the American Legion,” said Kenneth Wiederholt, North Dakota American Legion department commander. “We, too, are acutely aware of the risks to our members, players, mentors, coaches and others who could become ill or even die if this virus is not contained.”
Read the full story in your Tuesday, April 7th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com