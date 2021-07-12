North Dakota teams claimed several top team honors and individual national champion awards at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships held recently in Grand Island, Neb.
Teams competed in four disciplines: smallbore rifle, shotgun, compound archery and hunting skills. Teams consisted of three or four members from one or more counties in each state. Teams were determined by qualifying in a 4-H shooting sports state match.
The national competition consisted of three events for each discipline, with one event completed each day of the competition. Individual and team awards were given daily for each event, with an overall cumulative match award at the end of the week of events.
