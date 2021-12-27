BISMARCK, ND – Mule Deer Foundation (MDF) chapters in North Dakota recently sent $28,110 to landowners enrolled in the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen program. MDF has partnered with the department on the PLOTS program since 2007 and these payments supported public access opportunities on 46,902 acres in 2021. Funding comes from revenue generated through MDF’s annual North Dakota statewide mule deer tag raffle.
“We are proud to be a part of this significant hunter access program here in North Dakota. The Mule Deer Foundation’s PLOTS payments support working ranches in the heart of mule deer country and provide incentives for the landowners to make these private lands available for public access,” said Marshall Johnson, North Dakota Regional Director for MDF. “There is limited public land access in the state, so the PLOTS program is important to ensure sportsmen and women have places to hunt in North Dakota.”
Read the full story in your Monday, December 27th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.