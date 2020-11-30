North Dakota’s early mountain lion season in Zone 1 closed Sunday, Nov. 22, and the late season, when hunters can pursue lions with dogs, is now open.
During the early season, hunters took two cats from a harvest limit of eight. Under the season structure, a conditional season could open five days after the late season closes for hunters to pursue the additional six mountain lions that were not taken.
