For a mother-daughter duo from Valley City, the sport of track and field at Bemidji State University holds a special meaning.
Amber Olson competed in track and field for the Beavers as a sprinter in the 1990s. Her daughter, Olivia Olson, is now specializing as a pole vaulter at her mother’s alma mater and is also sprinting in the 60-meter dash during the indoor season.
Amber said she was excited when she learned Olivia would be following in her footsteps at Bemidji.
“It’s not often that kids go to the same school and compete the same sport as their parents,” Amber said.
Olivia said the prospect of being part of the team was exciting for her as well since her mom had been a part of the track and field team. She said she originally joined high school track and field because her mom had been in it.
The commitment to track and field is a great undertaking at the NCAA Division II level.
