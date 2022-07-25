FARGO, N.D. — The Kansas City Monarchs (40-22) scored nine runs in the seventh inning to erase a five-run lead and hung on for a 10-7 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (41-21) on Sunday afternoon. The RedHawks scored five runs in the first two innings but didn’t score again until the eighth. Eight of the nine Kansas City starters had a run or an RBI in the win. The Monarchs are now 4-2 against Fargo-Moorhead this season.
Fargo-Moorhead looked strong early, as they scored three runs in the first inning and two runs in the second to take the early five-run lead. Designated hitter Ben Livorsi (2-for-4, two doubles) hit a two-run double in the first and is now batting .342 with eight doubles in 12 total games this season. Kansas City starter Justin Donatella allowed five runs on five hits and three walks in five innings pitched before being relieved in the sixth inning.
RedHawks starter Davis Feldman did not allow a run until the sixth inning until he gave up a two-run home run to Monarchs’ second baseman Chad De La Guerra to begin the seventh. Feldman gave up three runs on six hits and three walks and struck out three batters in six total innings pitched.
Luke Lind came in relief for the RedHawks, but Kansas City opened the floodgates in the seventh, as they sent 14 total batters to the plate and scored nine runs on seven hits and four walks. Lind (4-2) earned the loss as he allowed six of those runs on four hits and three walks in just 0.2 innings pitched. Colin Clark pitched the final 2.1 innings of the game for Fargo-Moorhead and allowed one run on three hits while striking out three batters.
The RedHawks made it close late with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, a RBI groundout from third baseman Nick Novak and a sacrifice fly from catcher Christian Correa.
After pitching in the sixth inning Brock Gilliam (4-1) earned the win after allowing only one hit. Brandon Koch and Jeremy Rhoades also pitched an inning of relief before turning the ball to Jameson McGrane in the ninth inning. McGrane allowed one hit but stuck out two batters and earned his 11th save of the season.
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will have an off day on Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers (25-36) on Tuesday night at 7:02 p.m. LHP Kevin McGovern (6-2, 3.84 ERA) is expected to start on Tuesday night. Sioux City’s starters have not yet been announced.