FARGO, N.D. ⁠— The Kansas City Monarchs (40-22) scored nine runs in the seventh inning to erase a five-run lead and hung on for a 10-7 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (41-21) on Sunday afternoon. The RedHawks scored five runs in the first two innings but didn’t score again until the eighth. Eight of the nine Kansas City starters had a run or an RBI in the win. The Monarchs are now 4-2 against Fargo-Moorhead this season.

Fargo-Moorhead looked strong early, as they scored three runs in the first inning and two runs in the second to take the early five-run lead. Designated hitter Ben Livorsi (2-for-4, two doubles) hit a two-run double in the first and is now batting .342 with eight doubles in 12 total games this season. Kansas City starter Justin Donatella allowed five runs on five hits and three walks in five innings pitched before being relieved in the sixth inning.

