1998 - Area Gymnasts

1998 - Ten Valley Twister gymnasts and the club’s director returned after training with Olympic gymnastic coach Bela Karolyi at his camp in Waverly Hills, Texas. Seven of the gymnasts, above, are grinning with delight about the photo that was taken of all ten of them with Karolyi while at the camp. Posting with the photo are, in front from left: Jessie Koepplin and Amber Johnson; second row, from left: Chelsey Schluter, Lana Klein and Shana Winning; third row, from left: Kari Winning and Mini Koepplin; back row, Lisa Brown, club director. (Not pictured are: Alison Shape, Christy Thompson and Allison Jorissen. Photo by Patrick Keller/TR

Here is a "blast from the past" to share.

In 1998...

