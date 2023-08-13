Here is a "blast from the past" to share.
In 1998...
He’s big. He’s famous. He’s powerful. And he speaks with a thick, Romanian accent.
And now he’s just found out what it’s like to work with North Dakota gymnasts.
Olympic gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi had ten Valley Twisters to train and be a mentor to for six days at his all-girls international gymnastics camp at his private ranch in Waverly Hills, Texas, about an hour north of Houston.
“We are the first group from North Dakota to come to this camp,” Twisters club director Lisa Brown tell the Times Record. The camp lasted from July 28 through August 2.
And, despite being there for nearly a week - in a record breaking consecutive number of 100 - plus degree temperature days for Texas - Brown says the gymnasts have walked away with renewed passion.
“They’re excited about the sport again,” Brown says. “There’s no more ‘goofing-around-time’. They want to learn everything.”
And why wouldn’t they? After all, Karolyi has been responsible for turning the names of four gymnasts into household words: Nadia Comeneci, whom he trained to attain a gold medal in 1976; Mary Lou Retton, who, in 1984, was the first American to be the All-Around Olympic Champion by garnering the cumulatively highest score in the beam, bars, vault and floor events; Kim Zmeskal, the first American to win the World Cup (1991); and, most recently, Kerri Strug, with whom his efforts have become a hallmark to the success he’s had with the 1996 Olympic team which took the gold.
And participating twisters gymnasts felt his dynamic presence.
“Being there with all those good people makes you want to do better.” gymnast Chelsey Schluter shares.
A younger gymnast, Lana Klein, says, “He was scary, so you were afraid to do something wrong.”
“I felt like I could do more,” teammate Amber Johnson counters.
“That comes from his famous words. “He’s always walking around saying, ‘You can do it,’” Brown mimics in the best Romanian accent she can muster. The Twisters giggle at Brown’s rendition, and then, practicing on one another, give their own imitations a try.
“Most of them tried things they had never tried before - things they never thought they’d try before,” Brown says. “It built their confidence tremendously.”
Brown says mingling with gymnasts from around the world contributed to the experience. “There were ten girls from Japan and two from Holland,” Brown says. “There were a total of 300 girls that were split into 21 groups.”
Brown also felt the group was training in the midst of future greatness.
“There were some skill levels there that even Bela hadn’t seen before,” she says. “There was an eleven-year-old that will be in the Olympics. I told the girls to go get her autograph.”
The lucky ten who attended the camp didn’t have this opportunity just drop in their lap, however.
It took fundraisers and some grueling training.
The Twisters did assorted selling, car washing, held barbecues, solicited for cash donations and held a Beanie Baby and Boyd’s Bear raffle, items donated by Dakota Valu-Rite Drug and Cotton Patch, respectively.
“They needed to raise $3,000,” Brown says. “Enough to pay for the camp. And they achieved that goal.”
At the same time, the group wanted to be physically ready. So they gave themselves another goal - in the form of a fitness challenge.
“We rode bikes 18 miles and 15 miles first,” Brown says. “And then we said, ‘We’re ready, ‘and road 24 miles in 90 minutes.”
And what does the future hold for these gymnasts?
“Next year we have our sights on another camp. Maybe in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin,” Brow says.