Mini-Liners Fall Cheerleading Camp was held October 9th and 10th, during which two teams of little cheerleaders learned from the Hi-Liner Team how to dance, cheer and stunt like a pro. Team Huskies and Team Mini-Liners donned matching T-shirts and sparkling Hi-Liner poms as they practiced their skills and then showed them off to parents and friends at the HAC on the second day of camp.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, October 13th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.