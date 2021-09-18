Registration for Mini-Liners Fall Cheerleading Camp is now open to those in grades 1-6. Practices with the Hi-Liner Cheerleaders will be held at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on October 9 from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and October 10 from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Read the full story in your September 17th-19th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.