“We considered a number of boys for this award,” explained Coach Matt Stockert during Jamestown High School boys hockey banquet on Sunday, April 23rd, at Johnny B’s in Jamestown The Award he was talking about was the James W. Schaack Memorial Award given out every year to the individual who displays the following: Character - of hard working character with high moral values. 2. Sportsmanship - participating in the true spirit of fair play. 3. Leadership - quality displayed both on and off of the ice that separates him from others. 4. High moral values. 5. Personality - a mature, friendly individual personality; the ability to get along well with people. 6. Patience - the quality to wait for opportunity. 7. Integrity.
Coach Stockert went on to say, “even though we discussed a lot of names the one name that kept popping up over and over again was Max Mehus.” Max is a senior at VCHS and finished his last year of high school hockey with the Jamestown Bluejays.