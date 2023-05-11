VCHS Baseball Varsity Sports Team 2023

Back Row l-r: Jack Samuelson, Carver Pederson, Robert Fischer, Max Mehus, Kai Kringlie, Broden Muske, Ethan Miller, Gavin Gerhardt. Front Row l-r: Trevor Fetsch, Will Schwehr, Bodi Haglund, Bryson Heck, Bentley Thornton, Corbyn Powell, Aaron Deaver.

 Photo by Diane J Hochhalter Studio

Max Mehus pitched a complere game two-hit shutout and drove in a run as Valley City picked up its first conference  win of the season with a 3-0 victory of West Fargo Horace at Charlie Brown Field.

The senior righthander struck out six Hawks and walked two in seven innings for his first win of the season.

