Max Mehus pitched a complere game two-hit shutout and drove in a run as Valley City picked up its first conference win of the season with a 3-0 victory of West Fargo Horace at Charlie Brown Field.
The senior righthander struck out six Hawks and walked two in seven innings for his first win of the season.
The Hi-Liners scored in the bottom of the first when Gavin Gerhardt led off with a double. He would move to third when Hawk pitcher Caden Rademacher tried to pick him off second and threw the ball into center field. Will Schwehr struckout but the ball got away from the catcher. Schwehr was thrown out at first, but on the play, Gerhardt came in to score the first run.
Valley City added two more in the third. Carver Pederson and Gerhardt started the inning with singles. Schwehr sacrificed them to third and second respectively. Mehus hit a sacrifice fly to center field scoring Pederson and moving Gerhardt up to third. Broden Muske hit a ground ball to shortstop Deng Duot who misplayed the ball for an error. Gerhardt came in to score to mke it 3-0. That was more than enough for Mehus.
Mehus retired the first seven batters he faced, four on strikeouts. He allowed both hits in then third when the Hawks put runners on second and third with two out. But Mehus got Axel Anderson to ground out to end the inning. Horace got two runners on with one out in the seventh, but Mehus got a strike out and a ground out to end the inning.
The Hi-Liners are now 1-5 in the EDC and 3-5 overall.