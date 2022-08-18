RedHawks Logo 2022

FARGO, N.D. ⁠— RedHawks starter Kevin McGovern struck out seven batters over eight scoreless innings and earned his ninth win as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks beat the Sioux Falls Canaries by a score of 7-0 on Wednesday night. Tonight was McGovern’s longest appearance of the season since 2021 when he threw nine innings on May 20th against Cleburne and again on June 5th against Kane County.

 

