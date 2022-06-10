Matt Gable named head softball coach at VCSU

Valley City State University has tabbed Matt Gable to lead the Viking softball program, athletic director Jill DeVries has announced.
Gable has a combined 14 years of experience coaching softball and baseball. He is currently the owner and pitching coordinator for Diamond Academy, a competitive summer softball program for high school athletes who are interested in playing college softball. He also has experience coaching at the high school and college levels, most recently as a volunteer assistant coach at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
"We are excited for Matt to join our VCSU Viking family. He has local ties and experience working with local and regional high school athletes as well as collegiate athletes at MSUM. We believe this will help in the recruiting process along with national alumni connections," DeVries said. "We believe he will be a great addition to our nationally competitive softball program. He has an easy manner, understands the value of teaching the process, and brings pitching and playing experience to the position."
Gable is a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science, strength and conditioning and coaching.
"It is an honor to be part of the Viking family and I am very excited to help lead the softball program in a positive direction," Gable said. "I would like to thank Jill DeVries and the rest of the committee for this great opportunity. Go Vikings!"
Gable has also competed in men's fastpitch softball for over 14 years as a pitcher and outfielder. His team won the 2007 NAFA World Series 23U Championship and Gable was named to the All-Tournament Team. He was also named to the ISC World Tournament All-Tournament Team in 2014.
Valley City State University posted a 33-18 record during the 2022 season, winning the North Star Athletic Association Conference Tournament and advancing to the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round for the second time in the past three seasons. Valley City State won regular season conference titles in 2019 and 2021 and won the conference tournament in 2019 and 2022. VCSU's 2019 team won its Opening Round bracket and advanced to the NAIA World Series.