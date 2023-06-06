For the first time in 22 years, Valley City has a state champion in tennis. Breck Sufficool and Abby Martinek sealed the deal with a straight set win.
After four second place finishes in the past nine state tournaments, the Hi-Liners got that top spot in doubles. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID.
Reagan Ingstad and Clarissa Olson took second in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015. Then Ingstad combined with Cali Halgrimson for back-to-back runners-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.
It also marks the seventh time in nine years that the Hi-Liners have had two All-State players.
The 13-3 record is the best record the Hi-Liners have had under coach Matt Nielson. The 13 wins equal school records set in 2015 (13-4)and 2022 (13-5).
The victory over Fargo Davies in the consolation championship marked win number 100 for Coach Nielson in his 17 years as the girls head coach.
It is also the first time since 2014-2016 that the Hi-Liners have placed in the team state tournament in back-to-back years.
Coach Nielson’s
recap...
The Hi-Liners finished their season strong at the state tournament. After getting beat by #2 Legacy in the first round, they came back to beat #1E Sheyenne and #4E Davies to take 5th place as a team winning each match 3-2. In the individuals competition, Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck went 4-0 and are doubles State Champions with both earning All-State honors! Kailee Nielson and Georgia Zaun finished 2-2 in their state doubles tournament.
Team Results
Quarterfinals: Lost to #2W Legacy 4-1
1S. Abby Martineck lost to McPherson 6-1, 6-0
2S. Kailee Nielson lost to Kraft 6-2, 6-1
3S. Georgia Zaun lost to Halle Severson 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
1D. Breck Sufficool/Abby Redfearn defeated Sorensen/Barrett 6-2, 6-2
2D. Skye Nielson/Alyssa Thomsen lost to Krom/Sand 6-3, 6
Consolation Semifinals: Defeated #1E Sheyenne 3-2
1S. Martineck lost to Gu 6-2, 6-3
2S. K.Nielson defeated Sommerfeld 0-6, 6-3, 6-3
3S. Zaun defeated Hoy 6-0, 6-0
1D. Sufficool/Thomsen defeated Thomsen/Mauch 7-6(5), 6-2
2D. S.Nielson/Redfearn lost to Durrani/Layfield 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
Consolation
Championship:
Defeated
4E Davies 3-2
1S. Martineck lost to McCormick 6-0, 7-5
2S. K.Nielson defeated Lee 6-4, 6-3
3S. Zaun defeated Bahn 6-0, 6-3
1D. Sufficool/S.Nielson defeated Wicklow/Jiang 6-0, 6-2
2D. Wanzek/Silbernagle defeated Thomsen/Redfearn 6-2, 6-2
Individual Results
for #1E Sufficool/
Martineck
Rd1: Defeated #8W Richter/Bachmeier(BH) 6-1, 6-1
Quarterfinals:
Defeated #5E K.Nielson/Zaun(VC) 6-4, 7-6(6)
Semifinals: Defeated #2W Bradley/Klitzke(Di) 6-3, 7-5
Championship: Defeated #3W McPherson/Krom(BL) 6-3, 6-3
Individual Results
for #5E
K.Nielson/Zaun
Rd1: Defeated #4W Ronning/Olson(Mi) 6-4, 6-2
Quarterfinals: Lost to #1E Sufficool/Martineck(VC) 6-4, 7-6(6)
Cons. Quarterfinals: Defeated Thompson/Durrani(WFS) 6-2, 7-5
Cons. Semifinals: Lost to #3E Lee/Wanzek 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
Thoughts:
The state title drought for the Hi-Liner tennis program is over. Junior Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck are the first state champions for Hi-Liner tennis since Susan Umsted and Brenda Ament won the doubles title in 1991. Umsted, now Susan Kringlie, was court side helping coach Sufficool/Martineck to that title. She shared a teary-eyed moment with new champions directly after the match.
After coming back from 1-4 Love-40 in the EDC tournament championship and saving an EDC championship point, everyone knew we had a state title contender on our hand. They proved it at state. They were pushed the hardest by their teammates in K.Nielson/Zaun in the quarterfinals. Sufficool/Martineck won the first set, but fell down 1-4 in the second set. They then needed to save a set point to force a tie-breaker. In the breaker, K.Nielson/Zaun took the lead but Sufficoo/Martineck finished strong.
They were also pushed in the semifinals in the second set falling down 1-4 again before winning six of the last seven games putting them in the championship. In the championship match, their teamwork, confidence, and attacking style of play was too much for Legacy. Sufficool/Martineck controlled the points and played 2-up for most of the match giving that Legacy team fits. It was impressive doubles by both Breck and Abby. You are now STATE CHAMPIONS!
K.Nielson/Zaun played two great matches on Friday. They proved they are both top notch players in the state by dismantling a fantastic Minot team in the first round and then pushing the eventual state champs (their teammates) in the quarterfinals. In the third match, they were able to finish it off even though we started playing timid in the second set. In the consolation semifinals, both teams played hesitant. In the end, the Davies duo were able to push through better and took the match in three sets to end K.Nielson/Zaun’s state tournament. Finishing in the top 8 at state for a couple freshmen is no small feat - congrats Kailee and Georgia on a great tournament and season!
On the team side, Legacy was very tough in the first round as we also dealt with a some jitters. Those jitters were gone after the first round. Breck played three doubles matches in the team tourney with three separate partners and pulled out a win each time. Alyssa, Skye, and Abby R all enjoyed playing next to an eventual doubles state champ!
Abby M is our #2 player and she had the task of playing the #1 singles spot in all three matches and played three state placers. McPherson from Legacy finished 2nd in doubles. Gu from Sheyenne finished 3rd in singles. McCormick from Davies finished 2nd in singles. She held her own each match and even had a set point against McCormick. Without Abby holding down that spot, Kailee and Georgia couldn’t do what they do.
In the Sheyenne match, Georgia dominated at #3 singles. At #2 doubles, S.Nielson and Redfearn were looking for revenge on a regular season loss to Durrani. They both played excellent in the first set, but Durrani and her opponent upped their play and won the next two sets. At #2 singles, Kailee played the player that finished 6th in the singles tourney. Kailee was a set down in a hurry losing 0-6. She grinded out with confidence the next two sets to even the match at 2-2.
That put the pressure on our #1 Breck and our #7 Alyssa to win out the last match against the EDC tournament team champions. After being pulled inside with a lightning delay, we had to navigate a 1st set tiebreaker that included a ball hitting the ceiling and a rules clarification by our tournament official (Thanks NDHSAA for having an official at our tournaments!). Breck and Alyssa worked well together with lefty and righty opposite spins on their serves to dominate the second set and take us to the consolation championship.
In the 5th place match, Georgia along with Breck and Skye were off the court in a hurry giving us two of the three wins. Both Sheyenne and Davies have so much respect for Georgia that they put out a line-up where they assumed a loss at her position and Georgia capitalized. Abby, Alyssa, and Abby lost to All-State players to put the match at 2-2. Kailee then grinded out another win against a state placer to help the team win the consolation championship. This makes it back to back years that Hi-Liners have won the consolation title.
This season will live on in Valley City tennis history as we placed 5th at state, won the EDC regular season team championship, won the state doubles championship, won the EDC doubles championship, finished with a second doubles team in the top 8 at state, and had three All-EDC players for the first time ever.
The most important part of extracurriculars are the lessons learned with a side product of friendships deepened and memories made. Our Hi-Liner tennis team accomplished this along with so much more.
Thanks to our assistant coaches, Sara Aberle and Hannah Aberle, and our volunteer coaches, Jamie LaFramboise, Susan Kringlie, and Erik Kringlie. We have such a strong program because we have so many adults that care about kids in Valley City and show that by coaching. Thanks to the media for always running our tennis stories and promoting our youth in our community. Thanks to the families and fans for supporting our players to include furnishing team meals, helping with regional/state goodie bags, providing food/coolers, taking photos, and everything else.
I am so proud of our team. And for the last time this season – I LOVE BEING A HI-LINER! Coach Nielson