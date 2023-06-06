Tennis - state champions Martineck and Sufficool

Pictured Abby Martineck and Breck Sufficool (far right). 2023 NDHSAA Champions.

For the first time in 22 years, Valley City has a state champion in tennis. Breck Sufficool and Abby Martinek sealed the deal with a straight set win.

After four second place finishes in the past nine state tournaments, the Hi-Liners got that top spot in doubles. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID.

