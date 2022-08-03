RedHawks Logo 2022

FARGO, N.D. ⁠— It was a hot and muggy Tuesday night as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (45-24) welcomed back the Sioux City Explorers (30-38) in the Explorers second trip to Fargo in less than a week. The back-and-forth series from last week continued with the RedHawks pulling off an 11-10 win over the Explorers.

Fargo-Moorhead opened the scoring with a run in each of the first two innings and made it 5-1 by the end of the fourth inning. However, Sioux City strung together eight-straight hits and scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. RedHawks starter Tyler Grauer allowed all eight runs on 12 hits and was pulled after five innings pitched.

