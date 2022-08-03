FARGO, N.D. — It was a hot and muggy Tuesday night as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (45-24) welcomed back the Sioux City Explorers (30-38) in the Explorers second trip to Fargo in less than a week. The back-and-forth series from last week continued with the RedHawks pulling off an 11-10 win over the Explorers.
Fargo-Moorhead opened the scoring with a run in each of the first two innings and made it 5-1 by the end of the fourth inning. However, Sioux City strung together eight-straight hits and scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. RedHawks starter Tyler Grauer allowed all eight runs on 12 hits and was pulled after five innings pitched.
Designated hitter Ben Livorsi responded for the RedHawks right away in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer (his first career professional home run) to cut the Explorers lead to one. Sioux City starter Tom Windle allowed seven runs (one unearned) on seven hits and five walks in four innings pitched.
Later In the sixth inning, Rymer Liriano hit a three-run home run to give the RedHawks a 10-8 lead. Liriano went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, a walk, drove in three runs, and scored two.
The RedHawks brought in Tanner Riley in the sixth as he pitched a clean inning by only giving up two hits with Luke Lind coming in the seventh inning and allowing one run and one hit. Lind pitched only one inning before the RedHawks went to the bullpen again with Joe Jones coming in to pitch in the eighth and ninth innings. Jones (4-1) picked up the win after allowing the tying run in the eighth, but ended up walking three and striking out two for his fourth win of the season.
Explorers relief pitchers Mitchell Verburg (0-1) and Max Kuhns pitched in the eighth and ninth innings respectively. Verburg began the ninth and allowed Sam Dexter to reach on a single before being replaced by Kuhns.
Dexter was able to reach second base on a Sebastian Zawanda throwing error to first. With Dexter now at second, Christian Correa attempted a bunt that popped up and was caught by the Explorers third baseman Zach Kone for the putout. Outfielder Evan Alexander followed up with a walk and gave the RedHawks two runners with one out for Peter Maris. Maris was having a hot night at the plate with three hits and a walk as the California native came in clutch with a game-winning RBI double off of Kuhns that drove in Dexter for the win. Maris went 4-for-5 with a walk, an RBI, and scored two runs.
Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux City will continue the three-game series with a 7:02 p.m. game on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. LHP Peyton Wigginton (5-2, 4.77 ERA) will start for the RedHawks and will face RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-1, 6.75 ERA).