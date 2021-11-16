FORT WORTH – The TCU women’s rifle head coach Karen Monez has announced the signing of Katie Zaun to a National Letter of Intent.
Zaun hails from Buffalo, ND, where she currently holds 25 state records. In addition to her state records, she holds 21 NRA National Records, 10 USAS National Records and two CMP National Records. She is a seven time NRA National Champion, a two time CMP 3P Air National Champion and a three time Eley High School All American in both air rifle and smallbore.
