The Class B Southeast regional was track and field meet was held in Casselton. Maple River and Barnes County North did have any athletes that qualified for state. But they both had several place winners.
For Barnes County North, Jonah Harstad was fourth in the javelin with a throw of 149’5”. Brady Guscette was fourth in both the discus and shot put with throws of 132’2.5” and 46’7” respectively. Guscette had already qualified for the state championships in the shot put and discus. Kayden Quick placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 43’9”. He has already qualified for state in javelin.
Maple River had eleven individual place winners and two relays. Tee Sylling was fifth in the javelin with a throw of 149’2”. Elizabeth Kleven was seventh in the 100M with a time of 13.21, Tirzah Burchill was seventh in the 1600M with a time of 6:05.59. Solomon Burchill was sixth in the 1600M and 5th in the 3200M with times of 5:00.90 and 10:58.25 respectively. Damien Norrie was eighth in the 1600M and seventh in the 3200M with times of 5:12.09 and 11:26.00 respectively. Luke Schroeder was eighth in the 110M hurdles with a time of 19.68. BriElle Killoran was fourth in the long jump and second in the triple jump. She had jumps of 15’10” in the long jump and 33’7” in the triple jump. She had already qualified for state in the triple jump. Chloe Wetch was seventh in the javelin with a throw of 99’8”. She qualified for state at the Bill Jansen meet in Valley City.
The Raiders also had two relay teams place. The girls 4x200 with a team of Kiana Lerud, Savannah Warren, Iris Richman and Elizabeth Kleven were seventh with a time of 1:59.78. The girls 4x100 was sixth with a time of 54.85. That team consisted of Chloe Wetch, Brooklyn Olson, BriElle Killoran and Elizabeth Kleven.
The Maple River girls were eleventh as a team and the boys were twelfth. Barnes County North boys were eleventh.
Lisbon won the girls and Kindred won the boys.