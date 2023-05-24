Maple River With two state qualifiers

The Class B Southeast regional was track and field meet was held in Casselton. Maple River and Barnes County North  did have any athletes that qualified for state. But they both had several place winners.

For Barnes County North, Jonah Harstad was fourth in the javelin with a throw of 149’5”. Brady Guscette was fourth in both the discus and shot put with throws of 132’2.5” and 46’7” respectively. Guscette had already qualified for the state championships in the shot put and discus. Kayden Quick placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 43’9”. He has already qualified for state in javelin.

