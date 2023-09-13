MAYVILLE, N.D. – Freshman Anthony Madsen hit a 2-run home run, and Hunter Magnuson was locked in on the mound Sunday as the Valley City State baseball team won its season opener 5-3 at Mayville State.
Madsen’s 2-run blast in the fifth inning gave the Vikings a 2-1 lead and sparked a 5-run inning for VCSU. That was more than enough run support for Magnuson, who started on the mound and went six strong innings. The junior right-hander continued his domination from last season, striking out eight while allowing just three hits and one run.
Madsen, a freshman from Ellsworth, Wis., got the start at third base in his first career game as a Viking. With VCSU trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, Madsen took a pitch deep to left field, just clearing the wall for a home run and a 2-1 Viking lead. VCSU tacked on three more runs later in the inning, getting an RBI single from Tory Nelson to make it 3-1. The final two runs scored on a balk and wild pitch as VCSU took advantage of some Mayville miscues.
The Comets scored single runs in the seventh and ninth innings and had the tying run at the plate, but VCSU right-hander Christian Dietrich came on to record the final two outs and the save.
The Vikings managed five hits in the season opener. Judson Seliskar went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Other hits included Madsen’s home run, Nelson’s RBI single and a double by Daegen Morcom. Zach Veneman walked three times and scored a run.
Kahlil Tilbury followed up Magnuson’s strong start with 2 1/3 innings of relief, scattering four hits and two runs. Dietrich faced two batters and recorded a groundout and flyout to close out the Viking victory.
The Vikings scored their five runs on five hits and committed two errors. Mayville finished with three runs on seven hits and did not commit an error.
Up next: Valley City State plays its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Vikings host Dickinson State for a doubleheader at 3 p.m. at Charlie Brown Field.