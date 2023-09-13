Vikings open season with win at Mayville State
Photo Courtesy VCSU Athletics

MAYVILLE, N.D. – Freshman Anthony Madsen hit a 2-run home run, and Hunter Magnuson was locked in on the mound Sunday as the Valley City State baseball team won its season opener 5-3 at Mayville State.

Madsen’s 2-run blast in the fifth inning gave the Vikings a 2-1 lead and sparked a 5-run inning for VCSU. That was more than enough run support for Magnuson, who started on the mound and went six strong innings. The junior right-hander continued his domination from last season, striking out eight while allowing just three hits and one run.

