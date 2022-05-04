Express Wrestlers competed in the State Greco and Freesyle in Jamestown on April 29th.
Results are as follows:
Freestyle
Kathryn Maresh - Champ
Kallen Hansen - 3rd
Zack Anderson - 4th
Wyatt Maresh - Went 1-2, DNP
Greco
Kathryn Maresh - Champ
Kallen Hansen - 2nd
Wyatt Maresh - 3rd
Zack Anderson - 4th
Kathryn Maresh was a Triple Crown winner and one of the first girls ever to win the honor in North Dakota youth wrestling.
To achieve this she had to win North Dakota USA Wrestling State Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman, and she accomplished this all in the girls divisions.
Express Wrestling
Coaches share:
These kids and the others that came to practice but didn't compete worked extremely hard and extended their wrestling season by another month. They all four wrestled lights out in Jamestown on Saturday.
Coach Hansen and Coach Grebel did an awesome job getting these kids ready for this tournament.