Express Wrestlers competed in the State Greco and Freesyle in Jamestown on April 29th.

Results are as follows:

Freestyle

Kathryn Maresh - Champ

Kallen Hansen - 3rd

Zack Anderson - 4th

Wyatt Maresh - Went 1-2, DNP

Greco

Kathryn Maresh - Champ

Kallen Hansen - 2nd

Wyatt Maresh - 3rd

Zack Anderson - 4th

Kathryn Maresh was a Triple Crown winner and one of the first girls ever to win the honor in North Dakota youth wrestling. 

To achieve this she had to win North Dakota USA Wrestling State Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman, and she accomplished this all in the girls divisions. 

Express Wrestling 

Coaches share:

These kids and the others that came to practice but didn't compete worked extremely hard and extended their wrestling season by another month.  They all four wrestled lights out in Jamestown on Saturday.  

Coach Hansen and Coach Grebel did an awesome job getting these kids ready for this tournament.

