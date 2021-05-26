Valley City Youth Bowlers recently completed their season competing in the North Dakota Pepsi Tournament at Sunset Lanes in Moorhead and the North Dakota State Youth Bowling Tournament at Midway Lanes in Mandan. Since place winners are now awarded scholarships in place of awards, Valley City bowlers ages 8-17 brought home over a total of $1500 in scholarships between these two tournaments.
