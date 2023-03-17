The West Fargo Stampede ended an incredible season with at championship at the 15UA state tournament in Grand Forks. The Stampede ended the season 48-3-1 and won 38 of their last 39 games. The Stampede defeated Fargo 8-1 and Grand Forks 6-3 in the tournament. Now with this part of the hockey season in the books, some players will be hanging up their skates and putting the sticks away and get ready for spring sports. But for Karlee Kalbrener and Layni Bakalar, they still have some serious skating to do. The two Hi-Liners, members of the Stampede, will be heading to Dallas, Texas to represent Team ND at the 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey Girls Tier 1 14U National Championship at the end of the month. The 16 team tournament begins with pool play on Thursday, March 30th. Team North Dakota comes in as the ninth seed in the tournament. They are in the USA pool and open play on March 30th versus the eight seed Little Caesars out of Michigan. On March 31st, they will face the top seed Minnesota Lakers then wrap up pool play with the Dallas Stars Elite on April 1st.
The top teams in the four pools will then meet in bracket play to find out who will be the 14U National Champion.