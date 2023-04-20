Local Gymnasts Compete at regional

Minot, North Dakota - March, 17: Captured at MSU Dome on Mar 17, 2023 in Minot, North Dakota (Photo By Sean Arbaut/Arbaut Photography LLC)

 Sean Arbaut

Two area gymnasts recently competed at the 2023 Region 4 Championships in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Abbey Thornton from Valley City and Baynx Kirshnemann of Sanborn competed at the event. Thornton, a senior from Valley City High School, competes for American Gold Gymnastics out of Fargo. Kirschenmann, a seventh grader at Barnes County North, competes for Jamestown Gymnastics.

