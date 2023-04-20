Two area gymnasts recently competed at the 2023 Region 4 Championships in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Abbey Thornton from Valley City and Baynx Kirshnemann of Sanborn competed at the event. Thornton, a senior from Valley City High School, competes for American Gold Gymnastics out of Fargo. Kirschenmann, a seventh grader at Barnes County North, competes for Jamestown Gymnastics.
Thornton is a level ten and was trying to advance to the Nationals. Kirschenmann is a level six and this is as far as level six competitors can go.
In the All-Around, Thornton finished eighth with a score of 34.275. She was seventh on the vault with a 9.075, ninth on the bars with a 8.125, seventh on the beam with a 8.325 and fifth on the floor with a 8.750. In order to qualify of the Nationals, Thornton needed to finish in the top seven and score a 35 or better in the All-Around.
Kirschenmann was tenth in the All-Around with a 35.175. She was ninth on the vault with a 8.600, ninth on the bars with a 8.650, eighth on the beam with a 9.225, and 13th on the floor with a 8.700.
Congratulations to Abbey and Baynx on a job well done!!!