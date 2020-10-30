Bowling Graphic

Viking League

Tavern 94 won 2 games from City Lights, J&S Marketing won 3 games from J&S Marketing II, BUP won 4 games from Pizza Corner

High Team Game - J&S Marketing 1121

High Team Series - BUP  3210

High Ind Game - Matt Lyter 260

