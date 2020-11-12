Three years ago, Lisbon High School Broncos Football went the entire season without a win.
This season, the Broncos are 9-0 and are prepping to face the team that defeated them at the 2019 Dakota Bowl: Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich. They’ll battle one another for the Class A Championship Title on Friday.
In their last game, Lisbon (9-0) and Velva (10-1) took to the Broncos’ field for an explosive night. A 74-yard run by senior standout Jordan Sours put the first points up for Lisbon in the 1st quarter.
Read the full story in your Thursday, November 12th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.